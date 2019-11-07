Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Judd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Judd

Notice Condolences

Joy Judd Notice
JUDD Joy Anne Of King's Sutton, peacefully at Gracewell of Adderbury on 31st October 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved mother,
devoted grandmother and
great grandmother to four.
A Service of Celebration, to which all are welcome, will be held at
King's Sutton Parish Church on
Friday, 22nd November at 3.00pm.
Bright colours to be worn please.
Flowers welcome and donations for Dementia UK and The Work of King's Sutton Parish Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -