|
|
|
JUDD Joy Anne Of King's Sutton, peacefully at Gracewell of Adderbury on 31st October 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved mother,
devoted grandmother and
great grandmother to four.
A Service of Celebration, to which all are welcome, will be held at
King's Sutton Parish Church on
Friday, 22nd November at 3.00pm.
Bright colours to be worn please.
Flowers welcome and donations for Dementia UK and The Work of King's Sutton Parish Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 7, 2019