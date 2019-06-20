Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
John Tooley Notice
TOOLEY John Henry Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital
on 16th June 2019,
aged 92 years.
Loving husband to the late Peggy.
Much loved brother,
uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 2nd July at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
