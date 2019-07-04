Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
John Mason

Notice Condolences

John Mason Notice
MASON John William Peacefully on 29th June 2019, aged 79 years.
A much loved dad,
grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all of
his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday, 11th July at 2.00pm at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 4, 2019
