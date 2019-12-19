|
|
|
LONG John Edward Passed away on
5th December, aged 74 years. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family
and all who knew him,
he was a much loved friend to many who will miss him greatly.
A Service of Thanksgiving
will be held at the
Church of All Saints, Middleton Cheney on Friday, 10th January 2020
at 1.00pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please,
donations are preferred to
Katharine House Hospice or
Middleton Cheney Church
Restoration Fund
and can be made on the day of the service or sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424.
At the request of John's family,
please wear something bright
to the service.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019