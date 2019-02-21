|
|
|
HUMPHRIS John Edward On 14 th February 2019, peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital,
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Sheila, loving Dad to Paul and daughter-in-law Pam, much loved grandad to Russell, Roisin, great grandad to Sinead, Zachary and Isabella and
great great grandad to Theodore.
Funeral service at Banbury Crematorium on Friday 1st March
at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the
Blue Cross Animal Centre, Burford
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
