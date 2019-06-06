Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Humphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Humphrey

Notice Condolences

John Humphrey Notice
HUMPHREY John Passed away peacefully at the Julie Richardson Nursing Home, Banbury on 26th May 2019,
aged 83 years.
The dearly loved husband to Jean, loving dad to Emma and Susanna
and a devoted grandad to
Layla, Iris, Amber and Daisy.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 10th June at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.