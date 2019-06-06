|
HUMPHREY John Passed away peacefully at the Julie Richardson Nursing Home, Banbury on 26th May 2019,
aged 83 years.
The dearly loved husband to Jean, loving dad to Emma and Susanna
and a devoted grandad to
Layla, Iris, Amber and Daisy.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 10th June at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
