|
|
|
GUDGE John Samuel Peacefully at Lark Rise Care Home on 14th February 2019, aged 88 years.
Devoted husband to the late Jean. Loving mum to Richard, Michael and Lynne. A grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 4th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Lark Rise Care Home may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or
via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
