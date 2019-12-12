|
|
|
FORSTER (South Newington) Peacefully on 2nd December
aged 86 years
after a short illness.
John Douglas,
devoted husband to Margaret
and beloved father of
Simon, Benedict and Nicholas.
Schools liaison officer and archivist
emeritus at Blenheim Palace for
30 years, he will be missed
by all who knew him.
Friends please meet at
Holy Trinity Church, Chipping Norton on Monday 16th December at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, to
Katherine House Hospice Trust.
Enquiries to Humphris Funerals.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019