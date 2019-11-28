|
|
|
FARR John Passed away at the
Horton General Hospital on
20th November 2019, aged 84 years, surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband to Marion and a much-loved Dad and Granddad.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Peter's Church, Drayton,
near Banbury on
Tuesday 3rd December at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The Alzheimer's Society c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019