|
|
|
COURT John
'Joe' Of Shenington.
Passed away peacefully at the
John Radcliffe Hospital on
12th June 2019, aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of Sue, loving father to Martin, Adrian and Judy
and a much loved Grandad
and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Shenington Parish Church on
Friday 28th June at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The British Heart Foundation c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 20, 2019
