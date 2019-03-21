|
|
|
BURTON John Passed away suddenly at Banbury Heights Nursing Home on Friday, 8th March 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Susan, loving Dad to Gareth and devoted Grandfather who will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 25th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only however
donations, if desired, please for
Cancer Research UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More