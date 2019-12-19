Home

Joan Spanswick Notice
SPANSWICK Joan On December 7th 2019, peacefully in Wheatsheaf Court Nursing Home, Daventry, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ray.
Funeral service at Humphris Funerals Service Chapel, Albert Street on Monday, 30th December at 12.15pm, interment to follow at Southam Road
Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired for a
Children's Leukaemia Charity (CLIC SARGENT) and a Children's Autistic Charity (OASIS) may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019
