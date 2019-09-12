|
MANNERS Joan On September 5th 2019 peacefully in Glebefields Care Home, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Basil,
loving mum to Dot, Dave and Carol and a much loved grandma.
Funeral service at Humphris Funerals Service Chapel, Albert Street on Tuesday, 1 st October at 11.00am.
Private cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 12, 2019