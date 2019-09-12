Home

Joan Manners
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Joan Manners

Joan Manners Notice
MANNERS Joan On September 5th 2019 peacefully in Glebefields Care Home, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Basil,
loving mum to Dot, Dave and Carol and a much loved grandma.
Funeral service at Humphris Funerals Service Chapel, Albert Street on Tuesday, 1 st October at 11.00am.
Private cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 12, 2019
