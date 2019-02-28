|
CHILDS Joan Passed away peacefully at Lark Rise Care Home on the 23rd
February 2019, aged 77 years.
Dearly loved wife to Tony, much
loved Mum of Mark and John and
adored Grandma to Thomas,
Maria & Rebecca. Requiem Mass
to take place at St John's Roman
Catholic Church, Banbury on
Monday 11th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to the Orders
Of St John's Care Trust c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral
Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 28, 2019
