Glazebrook Jim On the 15th March 2019,
peacefully at his home in Shenington,
aged 88 years. Much loved
husband of Joan, father to
Andrew and Barbara and a
loving grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 8th April at 11.00am.
At Jim's request please avoid
formal and black, and with
the exception of yellow
(which he disliked) please feel free
to attend wearing something
bright and cheery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished for the benefit of
the Banbury Ambulatory Unit
may be left at the service or
sent c/o R. Locke & Son,
Caution Corner,
Brailes, OX15 5AZ.
01608 685274
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 28, 2019
