Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Jill Pars Notice
PARS Jill Of Charlton. At the Horton General Hospital on 21st March 2019, aged 85 years.
The loving sister of Liz and Barbara and dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 1.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The National Canine Defence League and/or the International League for the Protection of Horses c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral
Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 28, 2019
