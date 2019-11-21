|
WARR Jeremy Passed away peacefully at
the John Radcliffe Hospital
on 4th November 2019,
aged 53 years.
Loving husband to Karan,
devoted dad to Daniel.
A brother and grandad.
Private burial.
A service to celebrate his life will take place at Banbury Cricket Club on Tuesday, 26th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be for
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 21, 2019