Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00
Great Bourton Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Townsend

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Townsend Notice
TOWNSEND Jennifer
(née Wimbush) Of Great Bourton.
Peacefully at The Churchill Hospital, following a short illness on
25th September 2019, aged 76 years. The beloved wife of Graham,
a much loved Mum to Anne and Susan, loving Grandma of Jack and Amy
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Great Bourton Parish Church on
Friday 18th October at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers please for The Cancer Centre at
The Churchill Hospital c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 9RT
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.