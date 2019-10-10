|
|
|
TOWNSEND Jennifer
(née Wimbush) Of Great Bourton.
Peacefully at The Churchill Hospital, following a short illness on
25th September 2019, aged 76 years. The beloved wife of Graham,
a much loved Mum to Anne and Susan, loving Grandma of Jack and Amy
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Great Bourton Parish Church on
Friday 18th October at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers please for The Cancer Centre at
The Churchill Hospital c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 9RT
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019