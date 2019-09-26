|
|
|
WHITE Jean Passed away peacefully at Lake House, Adderbury on 22nd September 2019, aged 82 years.
The beloved wife of Ron and a much loved Mum to Simon and Richard, mother in law of Gloria, Grandma to Sam and a good friend and neighbour. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 2.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please for The Alzheimer's Society c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019