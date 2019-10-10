|
|
|
PARKER Jean Peacefully at the John Radcliffe Hospital on 2nd October 2019, aged 81 years. Devoted mum to John, Karen and Stephen. A loving nan and G-Nan.
Will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday, 18th October at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dogs for Good may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 10, 2019