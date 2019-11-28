Home

Janet Matthews

Notice Condolences

Janet Matthews Notice
Matthews Janet Christine Peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice
on 21st November 2019,
aged 65 years.
Dearly loved daughter of Evelyn and the late Les, sister to Liz, godmother to Mark, cousin and friend to many.
The funeral service to be held at Middleton Cheney Parish Church on Friday 6th December at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are welcome for Parkinson's UK (Banbury Branch) and Katharine House Hospice c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019
