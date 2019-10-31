Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
JAMIESON Janet
'Jenny' Peacefully at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on 20th October 2019, aged 82 years.
The beloved Mum of Robert, Andrew and Kevin, loving Nan and Granny
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 12.00 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers please for Macmillan Nurses c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019
