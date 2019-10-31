|
|
|
JAMIESON Janet
'Jenny' Peacefully at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on 20th October 2019, aged 82 years.
The beloved Mum of Robert, Andrew and Kevin, loving Nan and Granny
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 12.00 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers please for Macmillan Nurses c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019