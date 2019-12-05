|
|
|
MIDDLETON James
'Jim' Former BT employee,
member of Banbury Central Bowls Club and the Model Engineers.
Passed away peacefully on
24th November 2019 at the
Horton General Hospital,
aged 96 years.
The loving husband of the late Irene, much loved stepfather to Keith,
adored Grandfather of
Nigel, Yvonne and Glyn.
A much-loved great grandfather, brother and uncle.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December
at 12.00 noon.
No black to be warn please
at the request of the family.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for
The Katharine House Hospice,
The Royal British Legion and or
Juniper Ward at the Horton General Hospital c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 5, 2019