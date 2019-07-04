|
|
|
Messenger James
"Jim" Sadly died on 22nd June 2019. So much loved by Mary, Victoria and Jean-Marie,
Hannah and Lee.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Jim will be held on Monday, 8th July at
Balscote Church at 2.30pm.
Bright colours to be worn please.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The Injured Jockeys Fund and
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 4, 2019