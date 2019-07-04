Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
14:30
Balscote Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Messenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Messenger

Notice Condolences

James Messenger Notice
Messenger James
"Jim" Sadly died on 22nd June 2019. So much loved by Mary, Victoria and Jean-Marie,
Hannah and Lee.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Jim will be held on Monday, 8th July at
Balscote Church at 2.30pm.
Bright colours to be worn please.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The Injured Jockeys Fund and
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.