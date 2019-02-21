Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00
Thorpe Mandeville Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivor Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivor Dale

Notice Condolences

Ivor Dale Notice
DALE Ivor Horton Peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital on
11th February 2019,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen, loving dad to Andrew,
much loved grampy to Rebekka,
Laura and Joel, dear brother to Mick and the late Chris and
close friend to Ruth.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service and interment at Thorpe Mandeville Church on
Monday 11th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.