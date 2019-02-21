|
DALE Ivor Horton Peacefully in the
Horton General Hospital on
11th February 2019,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen, loving dad to Andrew,
much loved grampy to Rebekka,
Laura and Joel, dear brother to Mick and the late Chris and
close friend to Ruth.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service and interment at Thorpe Mandeville Church on
Monday 11th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
