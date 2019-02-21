Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00
Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground
Helga Farr Notice
FARR Helga Hedwig Suddenly passed away at home on the 12th February 2019,
aged 82 years.
A much loved Mum and Grandmother who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground on Wednesday 27th February at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
Rheumatoid Arthritis UK c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors. 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
