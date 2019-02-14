|
DRAKE Helen Leslie
"Joy" Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
3rd February 2019, on her 76th birthday with her family by her side.
Loving Wife to Norman, devoted Mother to Helen, Ashley, Ruth & Joanna. Beloved Grannie and Nain to Alice, Isobel, Gracie, Lois and Non.
Private cremation.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Deddington Parish Church on Wednesday, 27th February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Invest In ME Research be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 14, 2019
