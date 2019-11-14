|
|
|
Bennett Hedley Arthur
Also Known as Eddie Passed away peacefully on
3rd November 2019 at the
Horton General Hospital.
He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
The funeral is to be held at
Banbury Crematorium,
Tuesday 19th November at 12pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Dementia Oxfordshire,
cheques need to be payable to
Age UK Oxfordshire but stated on the back for Dementia Oxfordshire.
C/o Co-operative Funeralcare
122 Middleton Road,
Banbury OX16 4QU
01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 14, 2019