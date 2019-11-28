|
|
|
Heather Margaret Bernardo After suffering the effects of Alzheimer's Disease, Heather passed away peacefully on
24 September 2019, aged 75 years.
She was the beloved wife of Gerry, sister Betty, children Paul and Jennie and grandchildren
Lucy, Evie, Adam and Rosie.
Her funeral was held at Banbury Crematorium on 8 October.
She will always have a place in the hearts of all her family and
friends and is sadly missed.
Grateful thanks go to the staff of
Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home for their dedication, nursing and caring for Heather, as well as their support to her family and to
Humphris Funerals for its most dignified handling of the funeral
and other arrangements.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019