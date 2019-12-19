Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Hazel Simms Notice
SIMMS Hazel May Peacefully on 11th December, aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her
family and all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 3rd January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to BARKS which may be made on the day of the service or sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -