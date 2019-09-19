|
|
|
RADBURN Harry
'Aubrey' Passed away peacefully,
following a long illness so bravely fought, at Katharine House Hospice on 10th September 2019, aged 82 years. The beloved Husband of Kay and of the late Trudy. A much loved Dad to Tony, Julie, Elaine and Rob, Step-Dad of Ken, Steven, Trudi, Anita, Gary
and the late David and a loving
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 30th September at 1.00pm.
No black to be worn at the request of the family with donations in lieu of flowers for Katharine House Hospice c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 19, 2019