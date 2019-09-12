Home

DUNN Harry Of Charlton.
Tragically on 27th August 2019,
aged 19 years.
The beloved son of Tim and Charlotte and step-son to Tracey and Bruce.
Twin brother of Niall and sibling to Michael, Miles, Ciaran and Larna.
A loving grandson and good friend to many who will be so sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th September at 2.00pm. All other funeral enquiries c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 12, 2019
