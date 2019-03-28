|
|
|
CAUSEBROOK Harry Peacefully at home on
16th March 2019,
aged 82 years.
Devoted husband to Audrey,
loving father to Mark and Jan and a much loved grandad to India,
Jake and Millie.
Funeral service to be held at
Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 9th April at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 28, 2019
