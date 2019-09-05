Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Graham Jackson Notice
JACKSON Graham
"Banger" Formerly of Wardington. Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
26th August 2019, aged 64 years.
Treasured memories from all
his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 12th September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Diabetes UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 5, 2019
