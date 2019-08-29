|
|
|
COOPER Dr Graham Baptie Retired, formerly
Managing Director of Avondale Laboratories Ltd and Wykham Field Services Ltd.
Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
9th August 2019, aged 96 years.
Loving husband to the late Margaret and much loved father.
Cherished grandfather
and great grandfather.
Will be fondly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will take
place at Banbury Crematorium on Monday, 16th September at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
The League of Friends at the
Horton General Hospital may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 29, 2019