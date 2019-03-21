|
TAYLOR Grace Peacefully at Guardian Court on 12th March 2019,
aged 98 years.
Much loved wife to the late Sid.
Loving mum to Roger, Pat and Janet.
A grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at Marlborough Methodist Church on Friday, 5 th April at 1.00pm.
Cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 21, 2019
