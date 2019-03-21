Home

Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
13:00
Marlborough Methodist Church
Grace Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Grace Peacefully at Guardian Court on 12th March 2019,
aged 98 years.
Much loved wife to the late Sid.
Loving mum to Roger, Pat and Janet.
A grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at Marlborough Methodist Church on Friday, 5 th April at 1.00pm.
Cremation to follow.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 21, 2019
