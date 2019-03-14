Home

R Locke & Son Ltd (Banbury)
Caution Corner, Brailes
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX15 5AZ
01608 685274
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
14:00
St. Georges Church
Brailes
Resources
Gordon Rogers Notice
Rogers Gordon Desmond On the 10th March 2019 peacefully at The Churchill Hospital in Oxford,
aged 80 years.
He will be greatly missed by his partner Frances, his sons Mark and Paul, together with all his family and friends.
His funeral will take place at
St. Georges Church, Brailes on
Monday 25th March, at 2.00p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the benefit of
Cancer Research U.K. may be left at the service or sent c/o R. Locke & Son, Caution Corner, Brailes, OX15 5AZ. 01608 685274
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
