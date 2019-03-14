|
Rogers Gordon Desmond On the 10th March 2019 peacefully at The Churchill Hospital in Oxford,
aged 80 years.
He will be greatly missed by his partner Frances, his sons Mark and Paul, together with all his family and friends.
His funeral will take place at
St. Georges Church, Brailes on
Monday 25th March, at 2.00p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the benefit of
Cancer Research U.K. may be left at the service or sent c/o R. Locke & Son, Caution Corner, Brailes, OX15 5AZ. 01608 685274
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 14, 2019
