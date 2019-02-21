|
JONES Glenn Formerly of Adderbury but more recently Kings Sutton.
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 13th February 2019,
aged 66 years.
The beloved husband of Val,
a much loved Dad to Carl and Louise, loving brother of Brenda, Trevor, Steve and Mark, an uncle and a dear friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 11th March at 12.00 noon.
All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
