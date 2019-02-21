Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Jones

Notice Condolences

Glenn Jones Notice
JONES Glenn Formerly of Adderbury but more recently Kings Sutton.
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 13th February 2019,
aged 66 years.
The beloved husband of Val,
a much loved Dad to Carl and Louise, loving brother of Brenda, Trevor, Steve and Mark, an uncle and a dear friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 11th March at 12.00 noon.
All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.