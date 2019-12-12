Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Hirons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Hirons

Notice Condolences

Gladys Hirons Notice
HIRONS Gladys Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on 1st December 2019,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife to the late Harry,
loving mum to David, Carol, Stewart, Martin and Gary, a nan and great nan.
Funeral service will take place at Humphris Funerals Service Chapel on Tuesday, 17th December at 12.00 noon. A private burial to follow.
Flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG.
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -