|
|
|
HIRONS Gladys Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on 1st December 2019,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife to the late Harry,
loving mum to David, Carol, Stewart, Martin and Gary, a nan and great nan.
Funeral service will take place at Humphris Funerals Service Chapel on Tuesday, 17th December at 12.00 noon. A private burial to follow.
Flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG.
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019