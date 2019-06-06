Home

SLATER Gerry Formerly of Banbury
passed away at the John Radcliffe Hospital on 28th May 2019,
aged 71 years.
Former employee of Alcan,
who will be remembered
for his broad Scottish accent.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for SSAFA c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2019
