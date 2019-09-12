|
|
|
TOWNSEND Gerald
"Gerry" Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
2nd September 2019, aged 82 years.
Devoted husband to the late Pam.
A loving dad, grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Paul's Church, Banbury on Friday,
20th September at 12.00 noon.
Burial to follow. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be
sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 12, 2019