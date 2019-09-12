Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00
St Paul's Church
Banbury
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Townsend

Notice Condolences

Gerald Townsend Notice
TOWNSEND Gerald
"Gerry" Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
2nd September 2019, aged 82 years.
Devoted husband to the late Pam.
A loving dad, grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
St Paul's Church, Banbury on Friday,
20th September at 12.00 noon.
Burial to follow. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be
sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.