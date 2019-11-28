Home

Gerald Pope Notice
POPE Gerald Patrick On November 20th 2019 peacefully in Julie Richardson Nursing Home,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Ellen, loving dad to Ivor and Gary. Much loved grandad to Zuleika, great granddad to Misha and a dear brother to Joan, John, Anthony and the late Barry. R.I.P. Funeral Service at St John's Catholic Church on Friday, 6th December at 10.00am, interment to follow at Hardwick Hill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019
