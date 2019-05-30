|
|
|
FRYER George Reverend of Banbury.
Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on 18th May 2019,
aged 85 years.
The beloved Husband of Muriel,
much loved Father to Louise and Nick and a loving Grandfather to Olivia,
Lizzie and Hugh.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Banbury on
Friday 31st May at 11.00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Amnesty International c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family FuneralDirectors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 30, 2019
Read More