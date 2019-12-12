|
|
|
ENNIS George Frank Austin Passed away on
9th December 2019,
aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Bruce and Duncan, dear grandfather to Kristi and Kelli.
Will be sadly missed by all of his
loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Great Bourton Wednesday 18th December at
12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to All Saints Church Great Bourton and Cluster Care Centre Cropredy c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via humphrisfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 12, 2019