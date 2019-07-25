|
|
|
BLUMENTHAL Geoffrey Retired architect and
active academic,
died peacefully at his home on
The Square, Kings Sutton,
after a short battle with cancer,
aged 67 years.
A dear brother to Helen and Ursula, step-brother to Tricia and Barbara,
and valued uncle to Michael, Paul and Anna, who will be sadly missed
by his family, close colleagues,
friends and neighbours.
A service of tribute and thanksgiving will take place at Kings Sutton Parish Church on Wednesday 31st July at 3.15pm after a private committal at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Donations and enquiries to
Edd Frost and Daughters Family Funeral Directors. 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 25, 2019