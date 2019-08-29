Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
SEWELL Geoff On August 19th 2019,
peacefully in the
John Radcliffe Hospital,
aged 87 years.

Dearly loved husband
of the late Marion,
loving dad to Michael and David
and daughter in laws Ann and Karen
and a much loved gramp to Carl and
great gramp to Georgia.

Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday,
4th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, for
Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 29, 2019
