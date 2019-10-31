|
WITHEY Gary Peacefully at his home in Aynho on 22nd October 2019,
aged 65 years.
He will be missed by Sarah
and his sons Barry, Jason and Phil.
A much loved Grandad to Jack, Josie and Charlie, brother of John and Phil and good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th November at 2.00pm.
No black to be worn at the request of the family please.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019