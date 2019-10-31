Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Withey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Withey

Notice Condolences

Gary Withey Notice
WITHEY Gary Peacefully at his home in Aynho on 22nd October 2019,
aged 65 years.
He will be missed by Sarah
and his sons Barry, Jason and Phil.
A much loved Grandad to Jack, Josie and Charlie, brother of John and Phil and good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th November at 2.00pm.
No black to be worn at the request of the family please.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -