J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:30
Deddington Parish Church
Frank Steiner Notice
STEINER Frank (Franzi)
KSG Died peacefully on Sunday
24 February 2019, aged 96.
Frank was the devoted father of Rob and Claire, and grandfather of Emily, Gregory, Alfie, Betty, Lola and Wilfie. Funeral Mass at Deddington Parish Church, OX15 0SA, by kind permission of the Vicar on Monday 11 March
at 2.30p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to MNDA and CAFOD, c/o Humphris Funeral Director, 32 Albert St, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 7, 2019
