SMALLPAGE Frank Of Cropredy.
Former lecturer at
North Oxon Technical College.
Passed away peacefully on
20th November 2019,
surrounded by his family,
aged 85 years.
The beloved husband of the late Jean, special Father to Roy, Sally and Heather
and a loving Papa to all of his
grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by everyone.
Funeral service to take place at Cropredy Parish Church on
Monday 16th December at 2.00pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
for Katharine House Hospice or
Macmillan Nurses c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family
Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 5, 2019