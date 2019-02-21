|
PAYNTON Francis Late of Adderbury, peacefully on 11th February 2019,
aged 76 years.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Adderbury Parish Church on
Monday, 25th February at 11.00am, followed by burial in Adderbury Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations to Adderbury Parish Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
