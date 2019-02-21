Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00
Adderbury Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Paynton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Paynton

Notice Condolences

Francis Paynton Notice
PAYNTON Francis Late of Adderbury, peacefully on 11th February 2019,
aged 76 years.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Adderbury Parish Church on
Monday, 25th February at 11.00am, followed by burial in Adderbury Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations to Adderbury Parish Church may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.